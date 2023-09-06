Clear Street Markets LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 532,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

