Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 109,355 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. 2,693,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,160,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.79. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

