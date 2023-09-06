Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stake Raised by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 634.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $14,860,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,139,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

AMLP stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 134,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,787. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.