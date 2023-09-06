Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 83,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 407,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in TJX Companies by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 83,711 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 862,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,518. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

