414 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.62.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.44. 220,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $406.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.46.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.