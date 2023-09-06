Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Reduced by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. HSBC began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $4.48 on Wednesday, hitting $249.53. 415,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,388. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.