Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 15,486 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,486 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.64% of Trex worth $33,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 175.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,346.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trex by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.57. 62,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TREX

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.