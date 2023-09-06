Clear Street Markets LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Free Report) by 322.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 79,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.58. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $12.32.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 98.39% and a return on equity of 3,192.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. It also owns subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.6 net wells.

