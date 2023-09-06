Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 128,420 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,447,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.87% of PPL worth $179,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 186.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,659,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,487,000 after buying an additional 3,031,843 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 119.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,717,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after buying an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 31.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,050,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,315,000 after buying an additional 2,386,004 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $64,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

