Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.38.

Clorox Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.48. The company had a trading volume of 99,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,712. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.