Bank of America Corp DE Sells 623,703 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,163,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623,703 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 9.52% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $1,281,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $98.35. 27,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,049. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

