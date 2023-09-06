Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,124,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,173,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. 270,989 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

