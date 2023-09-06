Girard Partners LTD. Sells 132 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 210,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,070. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.