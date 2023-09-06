Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 21.26% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,731,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,416 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,257,000 after buying an additional 652,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.02. 220,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

