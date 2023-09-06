Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,771,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

