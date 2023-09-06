Girard Partners LTD. Invests $214,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,344,801,000 after purchasing an additional 762,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Nucor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NUE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,194. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average is $156.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.42%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

