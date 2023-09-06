FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FE. UBS Group cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,446. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FE. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.