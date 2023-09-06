PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on October 2nd

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDI opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 118.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 460,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 249,759 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 45,891 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

