2,852 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after purchasing an additional 245,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.03. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.28 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.02.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $1,987,630.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,859,120. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

