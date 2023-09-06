American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. 311,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,391. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

