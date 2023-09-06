Financial Review: VinFast Auto (VFS) and Its Rivals

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) is one of 688 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare VinFast Auto to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, suggesting that their average share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto N/A $12.02 million 145.17 VinFast Auto Competitors $1.38 billion $30.26 million 49.98

Profitability

VinFast Auto’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares VinFast Auto and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A -43.68% 2.24% VinFast Auto Competitors -57.30% -66.05% -1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VinFast Auto and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 0 0 N/A VinFast Auto Competitors 111 587 864 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 39.02%. Given VinFast Auto’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through Automobiles, E-scooter, Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segments. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. The company operates as a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

