Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.22

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.22 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 33.91 ($0.43). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 34.15 ($0.43), with a volume of 65,101 shares changing hands.

Speedy Hire Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.19. The firm has a market cap of £161.41 million, a PE ratio of 902.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80.

Insider Activity

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 53,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,627.39 ($24,788.32). In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 53,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £19,627.39 ($24,788.32). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £77,500 ($97,878.25). Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

