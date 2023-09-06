Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.22

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.22 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 33.91 ($0.43). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 34.15 ($0.43), with a volume of 65,101 shares changing hands.
Speedy Hire Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.19. The firm has a market cap of £161.41 million, a PE ratio of 902.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29.
Speedy Hire Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80.
Insider Activity
Speedy Hire Company Profile
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Speedy Hire
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Under-Appreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.