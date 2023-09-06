Financial Contrast: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cochlear and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cochlear 1 1 0 0 1.50 INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Cochlear shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cochlear and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cochlear N/A N/A N/A INVO Bioscience -858.88% -7,630.09% -203.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cochlear and INVO Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cochlear N/A N/A N/A $0.82 105.10 INVO Bioscience $820,000.00 4.18 -$10.89 million ($15.86) -0.09

Cochlear has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cochlear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cochlear beats INVO Bioscience on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About INVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.