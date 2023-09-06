Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Micro-Cap Trust

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

