Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 8th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.
Royce Micro-Cap Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.
About Royce Micro-Cap Trust
Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.
