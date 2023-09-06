Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $124.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPK. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.28. The company had a trading volume of 11,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,825. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.88. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.60 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

