Inceptionr LLC Acquires Shares of 14,448 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,676,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 592.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,260,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,953,000 after buying an additional 187,985 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $5,885,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 564,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 174,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVERTEC

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $127,224.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $44,883.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $127,224.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,956.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

