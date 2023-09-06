Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Corteva by 52.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after buying an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

