Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 8,463 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 422.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1,006.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,486.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $522,178.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,486.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

ALRM stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $71.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

