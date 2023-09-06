OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.79

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.79 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.11). OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.11), with a volume of 291,961 shares traded.

OPG Power Ventures Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.81. The firm has a market cap of £34.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

Get OPG Power Ventures alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OPG Power Ventures

In other news, insider Avantika Gupta bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,683.25). Company insiders own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.