FORA Capital LLC Invests $604,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,231 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.72 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

