WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

WesBanco has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. WesBanco has a payout ratio of 56.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WesBanco to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $153.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $98,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,917.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in WesBanco by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.