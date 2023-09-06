5,761 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $26,527,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 324,669 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 838,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,811,000 after purchasing an additional 156,171 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS opened at $101.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

