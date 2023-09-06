Girard Partners LTD. Buys 369 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HOG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 365,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Further Reading

