Girard Partners LTD. Buys 369 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOG
Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of HOG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. 365,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.85 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- These 5 Dividend Aristocrats are Quality Stocks for AI Investing
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Reasons Oshkosh Stock Is Headed to New Heights
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.