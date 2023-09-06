Girard Partners LTD. Sells 152 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.79. 130,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.83. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.