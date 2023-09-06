Girard Partners LTD. Sells 303 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 118,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.93. 92,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,593. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $97.60 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.44.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

