Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $218.20. 76,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,708. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

