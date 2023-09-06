Girard Partners LTD. Sells 607 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in RTX were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,964,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 284,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.31. 1,009,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

