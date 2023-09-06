Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $410.15. 852,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,094. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.74. The firm has a market cap of $328.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

