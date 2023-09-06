Girard Partners LTD. Buys 778 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,464,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,059,000 after purchasing an additional 260,312 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. 2,929,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,252,490. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

