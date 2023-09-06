PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NRGX)

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NRGX opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $17.56.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,161 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $380,947.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,914,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,294.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 865,927 shares of company stock worth $14,097,708. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 349,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

