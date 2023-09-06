Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 47,495 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,495 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

CZR traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $53.95. The company had a trading volume of 187,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,138. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

