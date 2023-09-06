Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,593,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.84% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,233,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. 86,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.57%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

