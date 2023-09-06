Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV) Shares Gap Up to $4.40

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.75. Lanvin Group shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lanvin Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $577.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Lanvin Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,214,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Lanvin Group during the 4th quarter worth $775,698,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

