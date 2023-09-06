PIMCO Municipal Income Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMF. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 128,820 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 89,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

