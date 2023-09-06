Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 5,559 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $122.93. 777,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,789. The company has a market capitalization of $147.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.