Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 6,525,006 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.95% of Nutrien worth $1,450,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 2,781.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,422,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,452 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,985,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,586,000 after buying an additional 1,811,511 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.07. 181,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,349,119. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.84.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

