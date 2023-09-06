Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,312. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 90.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,622,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after purchasing an additional 772,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 46,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 21.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 52.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 125,798 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.