Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Performance
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,312. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
