PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 43,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 157.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

