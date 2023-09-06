John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PDT opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 304,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 109,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.