Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 101,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

