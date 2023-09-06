Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 18th

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
